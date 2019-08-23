Martha Ringler Conroy, daughter of Mary Underwood Ringler and Laurel "Bob" Ringler, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2018, in Worthington, Ohio. She is survived by her five children, Carolyn Jackson, Charles Conroy, Jr., Nancy Merrill, Sarah Conroy, Clayton E. Conroy, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Martha attended Kansas University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She remained a loyal Jayhawk fan throughout her life and always enjoyed returning to Lawrence to visit friends and her large extended family. Martha was the ultimate homemaker, an avid reader, gardener, Buckeye fan, and bridge player attaining Silver Life Master status. We are a blessed family to have many happy memories of her well-lived life. Graveside remembrances of Martha will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 9:00 am at Lawrence Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 23, 2019