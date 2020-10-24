Mark Alan Wilson, of Lawrence, Kansas unexpectantly left his home here and went to heaven on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born May 24, 1957 in Escondido, California.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Anne Lange Wilson; his children, Lyle Edward Wilson; Cassandra Joyce Elizabeth Sparks; and J.A. Victor Wilson. He is survived also by seven grandchildren, his sister Karla Gutel, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in Christ and many other friends.
He is proceeded in death by his mother Betty Wilson, sister Sharon, brother Timothy, and niece Taryn.
Mark enjoyed life to the fullest and found enjoyment in whatever he was doing. Anyone who knew him knew that he loved baseball. He enjoyed umpiring games and was an avid Dodger fan. He was also an accountant, credentialed minister, school bus driver, husband, father, uncle, grandpa, foster parent, truck driver and devoted friend. Mark did not meet a stranger and finding ways to help people was his passion. Whether he was helping celebrate a child's birthday, offering words of encouragement to a friend over lunch, sewing a quilt for a new baby, or driving by to say hello during these COVID months, giving from his heart became his life.
Mark's body will be available for viewing on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:00 am ~ 7:00 pm at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Attendees have the option of listening to the service on their car radio. Please see the mortuary website for COVID-19 precautions for both venues.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's name to Vintage Church of Lawrence or Family Promise of Lawrence in care of the mortuary. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
