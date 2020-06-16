Mark Martinez
1945 - 2020
Mark Martinez, 75, of Baldwin City, Kansas, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He passed away at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Garden City, Kansas on February 27, 1945, he was the son of J.E. and Ruth (Ascencio) Martinez. Mark married Sherrill (Koehn) Martinez on September 4, 1970, in Emporia, Kansas.

Private services for the family will be held now and a memorial service for the public will be held at a later date.

Mark served in the Navy and then attended Emporia State University, where he received a degree in Fine Arts. For most of his career, he was a graphic designer for the State of Kansas. Mark enjoyed painting, golfing, and traveling with friends and family.

Mark is survived by his wife, Sherrill; his daughters, Marcie and Angela Martinez; his grandchildren, Makena, Maiki, and Maddox Martinez and Cecilia, Sophia, and Olivia Pitts; his brothers, Jay and Tony Martinez; and his sisters, Ruth Anne Waldron and Susan Riphahn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Waldron.

The family suggests memorials in his name to: ZERO (The End of Prostate Cancer) and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
