Marjorie "Marge" Sweeney

Obituary
Derby - Sweeney, Marjorie Anne

86, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Visitation: Friday, February 7, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery, both of Derby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter "Bud" and Iva Plush; son, Marty Sweeney; and two siblings, Ardis Smith and Arland Plush. Marjorie is survived by her husband, Jim Sweeney; children, Tom Sweeney (Jenny), Carol Cooper (Will); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 5, 2020
