Marjorie Vivian (Channel) Seiwald was born February 8, 1921 in Soldier, Kansas, and she passed from this life on March 27, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. Throughout her life, she was affectionately known as "Marj."



She was the only child of Roscoe Channel and Alma Vivian Channel, and she grew up in the Depression Era of the 1920s and 1930s.



Her parents were from farming families, but they wanted a different life, which her father pursued by selling automobiles while her mother was the homemaker.



This choice meant that the family moved often in those difficult times, so Marj attended public schools in several Kansas towns including Topeka, Salina, Great Bend, Minneapolis, Dodge City and Holton. She often said that this is why she learned to make friends so easily.



In 1935, the family settled in Lawrence, Kansas where Marj completed her education, graduating from Lawrence Memorial High School in 1938. Music lessons and performance were an important part of her young life, and she was particularly proud of the vocal music awards she won in high school.



After high school, Marj worked in retail jewelry sales in Lawrence, Kansas and New Orleans, Louisiana, then returned to Lawrence where she spent the remainder of her long life.



In 1946, she married Arthur A. Seiwald and began her own family with two sons: Rodney and Rick.



After her sons were born, Marjorie was active in the community as president of the PTA and member of the choir at the First Methodist Church, Lawrence, Kansas. Later, she was active in the professional women's service club, Pilot International.



When Marj went back to work in the 1950's, she sold real estate, worked as a customer service representative, dental assistant, and clerical secretary. But the career that gave her the most satisfaction came in the 1970s when she and Art began buying and restoring antiques and selling them at a local flea market. After Art's passing Marj used her knowledge and experience to build an estate appraisal and dispersal business when she maintained until her retirement in 1990.



Marj was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson Michael Eric Seiwald.



She is survived by her sons, Rodney and wife Jennifer, Rick and wife Cheryl. Three granddaughters, Erica Seiwald, Gretchen Seiwald Hayes, and Kelsey Parson. Great grandchildren, Shelby Samantha, Lyle Kinsley, Holden, Graham, and Rhett. Two great-great grandchildren, Benjamin and Emma.



Here is Marj's parting wish in her own words: "To my dear family and friends, think of me smiling, laughing, and happy, or don't think of me at all."



