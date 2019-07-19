Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Holtzmeister. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Rosary 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Lawrence, , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Mass for Marjorie Jean (Nadeau) Holzmeister, 80, Lawrence, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS. Rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m. preceding the Mass. Inurnment will be at the Corpus Christi Columbarium. Jean passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer.



Jean was born May 8, 1939 in Sliver Lake, KS the daughter of Paul Edward and Roxie Marjorie (Mitchell) Nadeau. She was enrolled as a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, where she was aptly named WISHKOSE 'Walking Strong,' a name that exemplified her strong-willed personality throughout her life and her strength in battling her illness. She attended Rossville High School and Washburn University where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married Richard James Holzmeister on October 8, 1960 in Topeka, KS. He survives of the home.



Jean was a homemaker, a faithful and loving wife, and a proud mother and grandmother whose devotion to her family was unmatched. She showed her support for her loved ones whenever the opportunity arose, attending countless sporting events, celebrations, and other life-milestones for all 15 of her grandchildren. She never missed a high school or college graduation ceremony.



She was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and a volunteer for various Catholic charities. A true Kansas sports fan, she was a Kansas City Royals supporter and devoted follower of Kansas University basketball. Jean was an active racquetball and later pickleball player, enjoying the fellowship as much as the games. She was also a talented seamstress who lovingly crafted quilts, clothes, pajamas and detailed Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.



A warm-hearted matriarch, she fostered a supportive and close-knit family environment filled with love, laughter, and card games. She regularly gathered family members from near and far around her home for holidays and special occasions. Jean especially loved the Christmas season, which always included her annual Christmas Eve family gathering, with grandkids looking forward to a new set of her hand-sewn pajamas and a unique tree ornament she had selected especially for each of them.



In addition to the love and adoration she shared with her family, Jean exemplified the meaning of unconditional love and respect throughout her 59 years of blissful marriage to her husband, Dick. During the many happy years they shared together, she set a wonderful and important example of a true partnership and a loving relationship for her children and grandchildren to aspire to. This environment of warmth and love she created and lived by will be carried on by her loved ones for generations to come. Jean will be greatly missed.



Other survivors include her daughter Jill ( Steve) Patton, Lawrence; three sons, Jeffery (Lea Ann) Holzmeister, Tempe, AZ, Scott (Deborah) Holzmeister, Gilbert, AZ, Jon (Michelle) Holzmeister, Overland Park, KS; 15 grandchildren; three sisters, Jeanette Lister, Edmond, OK, Sally Carnevale, San Mateo, CA, and Susan Nadeau, Shawnee, KS; and three brothers Michael Nadeau, Silver Lake, KS, David Nadeau, Rossville, KS, Dennis Nadeau, Rossville, KS.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Corpus Christi Catholic School and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Memorial Mass for Marjorie Jean (Nadeau) Holzmeister, 80, Lawrence, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS. Rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m. preceding the Mass. Inurnment will be at the Corpus Christi Columbarium. Jean passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer.Jean was born May 8, 1939 in Sliver Lake, KS the daughter of Paul Edward and Roxie Marjorie (Mitchell) Nadeau. She was enrolled as a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, where she was aptly named WISHKOSE 'Walking Strong,' a name that exemplified her strong-willed personality throughout her life and her strength in battling her illness. She attended Rossville High School and Washburn University where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married Richard James Holzmeister on October 8, 1960 in Topeka, KS. He survives of the home.Jean was a homemaker, a faithful and loving wife, and a proud mother and grandmother whose devotion to her family was unmatched. She showed her support for her loved ones whenever the opportunity arose, attending countless sporting events, celebrations, and other life-milestones for all 15 of her grandchildren. She never missed a high school or college graduation ceremony.She was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and a volunteer for various Catholic charities. A true Kansas sports fan, she was a Kansas City Royals supporter and devoted follower of Kansas University basketball. Jean was an active racquetball and later pickleball player, enjoying the fellowship as much as the games. She was also a talented seamstress who lovingly crafted quilts, clothes, pajamas and detailed Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.A warm-hearted matriarch, she fostered a supportive and close-knit family environment filled with love, laughter, and card games. She regularly gathered family members from near and far around her home for holidays and special occasions. Jean especially loved the Christmas season, which always included her annual Christmas Eve family gathering, with grandkids looking forward to a new set of her hand-sewn pajamas and a unique tree ornament she had selected especially for each of them.In addition to the love and adoration she shared with her family, Jean exemplified the meaning of unconditional love and respect throughout her 59 years of blissful marriage to her husband, Dick. During the many happy years they shared together, she set a wonderful and important example of a true partnership and a loving relationship for her children and grandchildren to aspire to. This environment of warmth and love she created and lived by will be carried on by her loved ones for generations to come. Jean will be greatly missed.Other survivors include her daughter Jill ( Steve) Patton, Lawrence; three sons, Jeffery (Lea Ann) Holzmeister, Tempe, AZ, Scott (Deborah) Holzmeister, Gilbert, AZ, Jon (Michelle) Holzmeister, Overland Park, KS; 15 grandchildren; three sisters, Jeanette Lister, Edmond, OK, Sally Carnevale, San Mateo, CA, and Susan Nadeau, Shawnee, KS; and three brothers Michael Nadeau, Silver Lake, KS, David Nadeau, Rossville, KS, Dennis Nadeau, Rossville, KS.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Corpus Christi Catholic School and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close