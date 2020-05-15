Marjorie French, age 90, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Vintage Park Assisted Living, Baldwin City, KS surrounded by her daughters. She was born July 4, 1929 in Fort Scott, KS the daughter of Robert Blaine Caldwell and Ida Rebecca (Thomas) Caldwell.
Marjorie was a cook for the Baldwin Junior High for many years. She also worked at Baldwin Healthcare and in the Housekeeping Department for Baker University for several years.
Marjorie was a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother her entire life. She was always quick to keep you on the right path and never afraid to protect her family. She was the queen of stocking stuffers, always having the most wonderful little ideas for all of her family to enjoy each Christmas. Marjorie was always there for her family and loved to have them in her life.
On February 19, 1949, Marjorie was united in marriage to Richard Allen French in Bentonville, Arkansas. They shared sixty-five years of marriage until the death of Richard in 2014.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Allen French; daughter, Connie Romstedt; grandson, Beau Romstedt; and eight siblings.
Marjoire is survived by two daughters; Deborah Morgan and husband, Larry, of Eudora, Lisa LaFountain and husband, Tom, of Baldwin City; three grandsons, Tim Sheldon of Lawrence, Brian Sheldon and wife, Chelsea of Independence, KS, Brodie Romstedt of Doha, Qatar; four granddaughters, Brijette Pena and husband, Roger of San Diego, CA, Mattie LaFountain of Shawnee, KS, Olivia LaFountain of Baldwin City, Nellie LaFountain of Baldwin City; three great-grandchildren, Stokes Sheldon, Louie Sheldon, and Cash Romstedt.
Graveside funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City, KS. Facemasks are not required but; if you feel more comfortable wearing a facemask, please do so. Memorial contributions may be made in Honor of Marjorie French for the care of homeless animals in Baldwin City and sent in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 15, 2020.