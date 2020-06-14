Marion "Granny" Carothers Klinker passed away peacefully June 4, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living in Lawrence, KS.
Marion was born to Dominic Fish and Mary Naccarato on September 8, 1927 in Los Angeles, California. She was raised in Los Angeles and Temple City, California. Marion met her husband William "Bill" Carothers in 1946 and they were married in 1947. Bill and Marion lived in Temple City and Arcadia, California. Bill preceded her in death in 1986. Marion married Donald Klinker in 1988 and once retired in 1993, they would divide their time between Oxnard, California and Durango, Colorado. After Don's death in 2003, Marion remained in Oxnard, enjoying her beach home, hosting family, playing Scrabble, Canasta, and reading. In 2010, she moved to Lawrence, Kansas to be close to her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. No matter where she called home, she would travel to attend special events, holidays and vacation with family to create memories and make us feel like she was never far from our daily life.
Marion is survived by her daughter Caryn Carlson (Richard Butzlaff) of El Paso, Texas, granddaughter Gina (Vito) Picicci of Lawrence, Kansas, great-granddaughters Laura (Dan) Meyer of Kansas City, Missouri and Christina (Aaron) Moreno of Prairie Village, Kansas. Marion is preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Carlson.
So many amazing memories, so much laughter, but most importantly so much love. Marion loved unconditionally. She had a great sense of humor, a wonderful laugh and smile, was a woman of faith and great strength. She valued her family, her family history and the importance of loving friendships. She was wise and offered advice when asked. She enjoyed traveling, playing card games, reading, and crossword puzzles. She square danced, belly danced and danced around her living room with her family. She played the piano, loved to sing and whenever the Charlie Brown theme song came on the radio, she would be filled with joy. She drove the California freeways until she was in her 80s. She enjoyed her sweet treats. She was the best Mom, Granny and Nana. Many knew her only as "Granny", a testament to the relationships she made.
The family wishes to thank Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living for their care of Marion these past few years. She enjoyed playing Bingo (especially once she learned that chocolate bars were prizes), listening to Bobby the piano man (Harbor Lights was her frequently requested song), and visiting with the staff and her friends. As her vision failed, audio books, listening to music, phone calls with family, and family dinners became her favorite activities.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kansas Talking Books Advisory Counsel in care of Warren McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. A memorial service in California will be planned for a later date.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Marion was born to Dominic Fish and Mary Naccarato on September 8, 1927 in Los Angeles, California. She was raised in Los Angeles and Temple City, California. Marion met her husband William "Bill" Carothers in 1946 and they were married in 1947. Bill and Marion lived in Temple City and Arcadia, California. Bill preceded her in death in 1986. Marion married Donald Klinker in 1988 and once retired in 1993, they would divide their time between Oxnard, California and Durango, Colorado. After Don's death in 2003, Marion remained in Oxnard, enjoying her beach home, hosting family, playing Scrabble, Canasta, and reading. In 2010, she moved to Lawrence, Kansas to be close to her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. No matter where she called home, she would travel to attend special events, holidays and vacation with family to create memories and make us feel like she was never far from our daily life.
Marion is survived by her daughter Caryn Carlson (Richard Butzlaff) of El Paso, Texas, granddaughter Gina (Vito) Picicci of Lawrence, Kansas, great-granddaughters Laura (Dan) Meyer of Kansas City, Missouri and Christina (Aaron) Moreno of Prairie Village, Kansas. Marion is preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Carlson.
So many amazing memories, so much laughter, but most importantly so much love. Marion loved unconditionally. She had a great sense of humor, a wonderful laugh and smile, was a woman of faith and great strength. She valued her family, her family history and the importance of loving friendships. She was wise and offered advice when asked. She enjoyed traveling, playing card games, reading, and crossword puzzles. She square danced, belly danced and danced around her living room with her family. She played the piano, loved to sing and whenever the Charlie Brown theme song came on the radio, she would be filled with joy. She drove the California freeways until she was in her 80s. She enjoyed her sweet treats. She was the best Mom, Granny and Nana. Many knew her only as "Granny", a testament to the relationships she made.
The family wishes to thank Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living for their care of Marion these past few years. She enjoyed playing Bingo (especially once she learned that chocolate bars were prizes), listening to Bobby the piano man (Harbor Lights was her frequently requested song), and visiting with the staff and her friends. As her vision failed, audio books, listening to music, phone calls with family, and family dinners became her favorite activities.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kansas Talking Books Advisory Counsel in care of Warren McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. A memorial service in California will be planned for a later date.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 14, 2020.