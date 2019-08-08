Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Livingston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Joyce (Golden) Livingston, 77, died July 15, 2019 in her home in Eudora, Kansas surrounded by her children and loved ones after a short illness.



Marilyn was born in Elwood, Indiana on March 3, 1942 to Hazel Lightfoot and Tee Golden. She was the youngest of four children.



As a young girl, Marilyn, along with her siblings, spent five years in an orphanage. This experience shaped the person she was throughout her life. She had an appreciation for living and was thankful for even the smallest things others may have found insignificant. She could always find the good in any situation and was quick to offer support and love for those in need. Marilyn had a love for the arts and became an accomplished tap dancer who was featured in Variety magazine several times and appeared on The Ted Mack Amateur Hour television show. She graduated from high school in Council Grove, Kansas.



Marilyn enjoyed painting, singing, and spending time with her family. She was a single mother who worked at Eudora Nursing Home for many years while putting herself through school to become a medical assistant. She worked for an allergist in Lawrence for a period of time before taking her love for children on as a career to become a nanny for several families, always loving the children as her own. She became disabled the last ten years of her life, and while in constant pain, never let that dampen her glowing spirit for life.



Marilyn married Loren Livingston in 1966; he preceded her in death in 1982. She had three children including Kathy Livingston, Eudora, Buddy and wife Shannon Livingston, Lawrence, and infant son Randy Livingston who died shortly after birth.



Marilyn was blessed with her grandchildren Jenna Pash, Kassidi Livingston, Peydon Church, Neva Livingston and Raine Livingston, and three great-grandchildren.



The family invites you to share your stories of Marilyn and remember a light in this world who was loved by many and will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at 11:00am at Family of Faith Church, 2295 N 1300 Road, Eudora, Kansas.

