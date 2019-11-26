Marian Cashatt, 87, of Baldwin City, KS passed over on November 23, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center after a long struggle with several illnesses.
Marian was born August 13, 1932 at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, the first child born to Glenn and Wilma Weeks. She was married to Donald Cashatt on March 5th, 1950. She leaves behind her husband of 69 years; three daughters; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, 712 9th Street, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Interment will follow at Vinland Cemetery, Vinland, KS. The family will receive friends prior to the service hour beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 26, 2019