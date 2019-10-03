Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ostronic. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 7:00 PM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A rosary for Margaret M. Ostronic, 73, of Lawrence will be recited at 5:00 p.m. with a visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Private burial will be held at a later date at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. She passed away September 30, 2019 surrounded by her family at LMH Health.



She was born on January 29, 1946 in Pierre, South Dakota the daughter of Jewel E. and Shirley (Donegan) Eldridge.



Margaret was currently employed at Brandon Woods in Lawrence. Her biggest passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed any opportunity to attend her grandchildren's sporting events.



She married Joseph Francis Ostronic III on June 8, 1968 in Omaha, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2014.



Survivors include three sons, Paul "P.J." Ostronic, Lawrence, Bill (Blaine) Ostronic, Eudora, Phil (Jennifer) Ostronic, Lawrence; seven grandchildren, Leslie, Dominic, Dallas, Brecken, Parker, Ceili, Chloe Knaus; sisters, La Jean Volmer, Joan Davis, Karen Woodward, and Patti Eldridge; brothers, Don and Gordon Eldridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel and Shirley Eldridge, husband, Joseph Ostronic III, son, Terry Joe Ostronic, grandson, Caleb "Trey" Ostronic and brother, Bill Eldridge.



The family suggests memorials in her name to of Greater Kansas City and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



