Margaret "Peggy" Hazel (Mantz) Burnett, 76, of Lawrence, KS passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Peggy was born July 24, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA. She attended Carrick High School in Pittsburgh. She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin Lawrence Mantz, Sr. and Margaret Augusta (Conley) Mantz and her brother Alvin Lawrence Mantz, Jr. Peggy worked as a book keeper, sales clerk and seamstress. She worked many years for Scotch Fabric Care Services in Lawrence before she retired. She had a tremendous work ethic and believed in showing up every day no matter what. Peggy raised a family of three with hard work and integrity. Peggy will be remembered as a person of the upmost personal integrity who valued honesty above all. She was a puzzle and Soduku aficionado and loved game shows. She dreamed of winning the lottery so that she could share it with others; she had a truly generous heart. Peggy lived her life believing in forgiveness and unconditional love.



Peggy is survived by three children: Theodore Trzos of Wilmington, NC, Margaret (Trzos) Ferris of Arlington, MA and Roberta Louise Burnett of Lawrence, KS. Our beloved mother will be missed tremendously but we take comfort in knowing that, finally, her pain is gone and that she is at peace.



A visitation will be held for Peggy from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Resident's Council at Vermont Towers in Lawrence, KS and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



