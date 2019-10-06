Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcellus Schwartz. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Mass for Marcellus B. Schwartz, 90, Olathe, KS, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Leo Catholic Church in St. Leo, KS. The Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Inurnment will be held at St. Leo Cemetery in St. Leo, Kansas.



Marcellus was born January 8, 1929 in Cunningham, KS, the son of Charles and Annie (Fischer) Schwartz. He was raised on the family farm near St. Leo, Kansas.



He graduated from K-State University, with a degree in Physical Education (PE), where he was also a member of the ROTC.



He married Patricia Patterson on September 1, 1951. She passed away on August 5, 2005.



After graduation he served in the United States Airforce, where he was stationed at Sandia Airbase in Albuquerque, New Mexico. After his service was over, he returned to K-State and received his Master's in PE. Once he completed his schooling he coached high school sports in Osborne Kansas, for 1 year.



He and his family moved to Garden City where he worked for Farm Bureau Insurance as a claims adjuster. In 1961 he and family moved to Wichita, where he worked for the same company at the same job. In 1972 he and family moved to Great Bend, Kansas where he became the regional claims manager for Farm Bureau. Upon his retirement, he moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where he remained until his move to Villa St Francis, Olathe, Kansas. He passed away on September 30, 2019, at the nursing home, Villa St. Francis, surrounded by family.



He was much beloved by his family and will be sorely missed.



Survivors include his son, Charles Schwartz and fiancé, Cheryl Strecker, Lawrence; three daughters, Theresa Marcel Schwartz, husband, Warren Lampe of Lawrence, Lois Joan Ray, husband, Brad Ray, Olathe, KS, Paula Kathryn Blair and partner, Mark Seymour, Garfield, Victoria, Australia; his sister, Dixie Hageman, Fowler, KS, sister-in-law, Loretta Schwartz, Kingman, KS; five grandchildren, Trey Nuckolls, Regina Wells, Erick Gowen, Luke Ray and Mary Clare Schwartz and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Schwartz, his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Schwartz, his granddaughter, Heather Gowen, three brothers, Delbert, Carlos, Robert and his second wife, Theresa (Jones) Schwartz.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



