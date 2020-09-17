1/1
Madelyn Calderwood
1929 - 2020
Madelyn Calderwood, 90, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She has kept giving even after her death as an organ donor.

She was born September 11, 1929, in Wichita, the daughter of Lester Adna and Edna Mae (Moore) Carr. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Baker University.

Madelyn was employed by the Baldwin School District as a bus driver for 25 years. She also worked at David's Bridal Shop as a seamstress and was the wife of a dairy farmer.

Mrs. Calderwood was a wonderful pianist, avid square dancer and enjoyed driving kids to many sporting events.

Madelyn married Allison Hugh Calderwood on December 23, 1951 in Wichita. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1990. Survivors include her children, Sarah Jane Calderwood of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Cynthia Ann Moran of Topeka, Christopher Hugh Calderwood (Ruth) of Williamsburg, Ray Carr Calderwood of Ottawa, Nancy Jean Reed (Carl) of Pomona, Richard Dean Calderwood (Lindee) of Overbrook, Ellen Marie Clark (John) of Meridien, and Ernest Orr Calderwood (Dawn) of Baldwin; grandchildren Jennifer and Justin Moran; Travis and Christopher (II) Calderwood; Caleb, Melissa (Harms), Cody, and Emily Reed; Austin Calderwood; Nicholas, Steven, Courtney (Holder), Jesse and Elizabeth Calderwood; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marjean Postlethwaite.

Madelyn was cremated. A graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, September 18 at 10:00 AM at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Olathe.

Dove Southwest Chapel Topeka is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Baldwin City Library or the Lawrence Public Library.

To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
