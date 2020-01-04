Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Kugler. View Sign Service Information Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon 818 Topeka Ave Lyndon , KS 66451 (785)-828-4433 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon 818 Topeka Ave Lyndon , KS 66451 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Larned Cemetery Larned , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Vergene attended Fort Hays State University where she received her Bachelor's and then Master's Degree in Music Education. She was a vocal and instrumental teacher in elementary and secondary education. Vergene had a long and successful career as a singer, pianist and music teacher in Kansas public schools. She was a member of the international music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota and had been a past Regional President. Vergene was a lifelong member of the Methodist church and was always active in their music programs. On June 6, 1944, Vergene was married to Tom Kugler in Ardmore, Oklahoma.



Vergene is survived by her husband Tom of Lawrence; brother Bob Gleason of Wichita, her son Roger and wife Kathryn Kugler of Lawrence, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Mabel; two brothers, Verne "Bud" Gleason and Don Gleason; and her grandson, Grant Kugler.



A visitation for Vergene will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Sunday, January 5 at the Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon, Kansas. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, January 6 at the Larned Cemetery in Larned, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sigma Alpha Iota Fraternity, Alpha Pi Chapter, Fort Hays State University, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at

Lawrence-- Mabel Vergene Kugler, 97, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Brandon Woods at Alvamar in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born on April 30, 1922 in Radium, Kansas, the daughter of Verne and Mabel (Broadbooks) Gleason.

