Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 1:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church Service 2:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church

Mabel Bowman, 102 years old, has died peacefully in her home in Lawrence on August 24, 2019. Known to many as "Bubbles". Mabel was born on June 22, 1917, in North Dakota. After helping on the family farm in her early years, Mabel moved to the Kansas City area in 1936 during the depression years when she met Ed Bowman. They were married in 1937 and moved to Lawrence where they owned and operated Bowman Radio, TV and Neon Company for many years. She is survived by seven children, Kathleen Shuck, Cheryl Bowman-Standing, Linda Allen, all of Lawrence, Charles Bowman, South Dakota, Thomas Bowman, Arizona, Becky Bowman Collier, Washington, and Gerald Bowman, Baldwin City, Kansas. She has 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Sophie Barstad; all eight siblings; husband, Ed; and sons, Eddie, David, Donald and John Bowman.



Mabel was a faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church for more than 75 years, and her family and her church were the two focal points of her life. Mabel loved her family foremost, her church, Kansas Jayhawks and Royals Baseball. Her cooking and baking were legendary and her pies and cookies were coveted by all. Mabel was the Matriarch of the Bowman clan and will always be remembered lovingly and missed by all who knew her.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The family will greet friends at 1:00 p.m. one hour prior to her service.



Private burial at Hubbel Hill Cemetery in Tonganoxie will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



