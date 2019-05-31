Luther Joseph Kelly ,78 passed away on 5/19/19. in Eudora, Ks. He was born 6/21/1940 in Carlisle, Pa. to Marne Kelly. Luther grew up in Carlisle, Pa. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1958. At 19 Luther began working for Carlisle Tire & Rubber Company until he retired in 2001. He started in the factory in Carlisle and worked his way to national sales manager and retirement in Augusta, Ga. after 42 years. His sales job had him living in Carlisle, Pa. to Mount Vernon, Ohio back to Carlisle, Pa. off to Overland Park, Ks. back to Carlisle, Pa. lastly to the offices in Augusta, Ga. Luther and Evelyn made great friends and had a good time wherever they went. Incredible dance partners! From there Luther and Evelyn moved to Lawrence, Ks to be closer to their four grandchildren.



Luther married Evelyn in 1960 in Carlisle, Pa. They were happily married 58 years and had 2 children.



Luther is survived by his spouse Evelyn of Eudora, Ks. His son Kevin (Sarah) Kelly and daughter Koreen (Frank) Ventura of Lawrence, Ks. His grandchildren Sara, Erin Ventura and Kaden, Katelyn Kelly.



The family will be greeting friends at Eagles Aerie #309 in Lawrence, Ks. on 6/21/19 from 5:30 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the Lawrence St Patrick's Day Parade. The family wishes to thank Medicalodges in Eudora and Hospice Care.

