Lucile Eisele
1931 - 2020
Services for Lucile Eisele, 89, Deltona, Florida will be at 10 AM Saturday at the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Eudora Cemetery.

Lucile Eisele died Friday, November 13, 2020 at the DeBary rest home in Orange City, Florida.

Lucile was born on December 7, 1931 to John and Grace (nee Copley) Hargadine in Greensburg, Kansas and spent her childhood in Haviland, Kansas. She was a three time graduate of the University of Kansas earning a BA in Education, a BA in Geography and a MA in Geography. She was a school teacher in the Tonganoxie and Lawrence school districts. Lucile then went on to earn a Masters degree in Library Science from Emporia College. She subsequently worked for Cessna Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas as a Technical Librarian. Lucile was a gifted piano player and she loved to sing in church.

Lucile married John Eisele in 1948. They resided in the Eudora area on the Eisele farm east of Eudora for most of their married life. Two sons were born of this union Dennis Eisele and David Eisele (deceased). After John Eisele was seriously injured in a highway tractor accident in 1984, Lucile lovingly took care of him in the home for the next 12 years until his death in 1996.

Lucile is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Jane Eisele. Her grandsons are Dietrich and Dehn Eisele with associated granddaughter-in-laws, Shelley and Samara Eisele. The great grandchildren are Sophia, Adrianna and Sadie Eisele from Dietrich and Shelley Eisele and Malese and Maren Eisele from Dehn and Samara Eisele.

Visitation is from 7 to 8 PM on November 20, 2020 in the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent at www.rumsey-yost.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 19, 2020.
