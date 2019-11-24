Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loring McAllister. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McALLISTER



The Rev. Dr. Loring William



Age 82, of Afton, MN



On November 11, 2019



Passed away peacefully at home on Veterans Day surrounded by loved ones enjoying his company, reminiscing, and singing his favorite hymns enjoyed throughout his US Navy days and church affiliations.



Born June 27, 1937, in Winnemucca, NV to Glendon William McAllister and Isabel Trenchard Loring McAllister and raised in San Francisco. Graduated St. Ignatius High School, AA, St. Joseph's College Mountain View, California. BA, psychology, The George Washington University; MA and PhD, clinical psychology, University of Kansas.



Served active duty in US Navy as communications officer with Cruiser/Destroyer Force, US Pacific Fleet, 1960-63; reserves for two more decades.



Married April 29, 1967 in Lawrence, KS to Lucy Jean Remple McAllister. He is survived by his wife in Afton, MN, their family of thirteen foreign exchange students, and one of two foster sons, and several members of extended family in California.



Professional experience began in 1968 in Marshall, Minnesota as clinical psychologist and area program director with the Western Mental Health Center and as assistant professor of psychology at Southwest State University. Later, he served the Minnesota Department of Public Welfare as assistant commissioner for comprehensive programs, Dakota County Mental Health Center, the University of Minnesota Psychology Programs.



In 1981, became a partner in Martin-McAllister Consulting Psychologists, Inc. in industrial psychology in Minneapolis; retired in 2000.



Began studies in the Diaconate of the Episcopal Church in 1970 and ordained deacon in the Episcopal Church in 1975 by the Rt. Rev. Philip McNairy. Served at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Hastings, and St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Basswood Grove, MN. Participated in many Cursillo, Search and TEC events in Minnesota and Wisconsin.



Remembered by many peers and close friends maintained through long years of shared service, work, and sailing with Explorer Boy Scouts in the Pacific; canoeing with Explorers, Mariner Girl Scouts, family and friends in the Boundary Waters; camping in national and state parks; and hiking and skiing in Afton State Park.



Celebrations of life will be at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Hastings, MN, January 24, 2020, 1 pm and also at St. Mary's Basswood Grove Episcopal Church, Hastings, MN, January 31, 2020, 1 pm. Later interment of ashes at family plots in Kansas and California will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the following:



Fairview Foundation, HealthEast Foundation, U of M, https:www.fairview.org



Science Museum of Minnesota, https.//www.smm.org



St. Croix Valley Foundation, https.//www.scufoundation.org



Special appreciation to Hudson Hospital and Physicians, Specialty Clinics Oncology, Cardiology and Cardio-Rehab, Hudson, WI; PLCO and Regions Hospital, St. Paul, MN; and Lakeview Hospital Hospice, Stillwater, MN.

