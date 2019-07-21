Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Malott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lori Malott, a long-time resident of Lawrence, Kansas, died on July 14, 2019, in New Bern, North Carolina. She was 86 years old.



Lori was well known for her beautiful oil and watercolor paintings. Art was her passion since childhood and she particularly enjoyed painting landscapes. She graduated with an Art degree from the University of Kansas. Lori was also very fond of the outdoors and animals. She especially loved Siamese cats. Some of her other interests included cooking, sailing, history and traveling.



Lori was a wonderful wife and a loving mother of two. Her immediate family included her husband, Dar Malott, who died in 2007, her daughter, Terrell Graham, who died in 1998, her son Kevin living in North Carolina, and her three grandchildren and a great-grandson, Justin Graham, Mason Graham, Haley Wilhite, and Parker Wilhite all living in Kansas.



In 1988 Lori and Dar retired from Lawrence, Kansas to Taos, New Mexico, where she continued painting. Several years after Dar died she moved from Taos to San Diego, California to be closer to her son and daughter in law. Later, they all moved to New Bern, North Carolina.



A private memorial service for Lori will take place in New Bern. Lori and Dar's ashes will be spread in some of their favorite places.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Stray Hearts Taos Humane Society, 1200 Saint Frances Ln, Taos, NM 87571.

