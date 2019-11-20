Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Herbel Grimmett. View Sign Service Information Roberts-Blue-Barnett - Emporia 605 State Street Emporia , KS 66801 (620)-342-2134 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Church of the Nazarene Emporia , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lori Ann Herbel Grimmett (54) of Emporia passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home.



Lori was born in Greeley, Colorado to Donald Wayne and Barbara Ann Long Herbel on August 6th, 1965. Lori graduated from Lawrence High School in 1983, she then attended The University of Kansas for two years. She attended Emporia State University from 1990 - 1993 earning a Bachelor of Science in Education. Lori received her Master of Arts degree in counseling from Emporia State University in 1999. She was a 6th grade teacher at Emporia Middle School.



On December 11, 1993 Lori married Dave Grimmett in Lawrence, Kansas. He survives of the home. Other survivors include: son Reece Grimmett of the home, daughters Tate Grimmett of Emporia, and Maddie Grimmett of Lawrence, parents Barbara Long Herbel of Lawrence and Donald & Linda Herbel of Lawrence and a sister Marci Herbel McAntee of Emporia.



She enjoyed gardening, camping, canoeing and with family being most important to her, attending her three children's sporting and musical events was at the top of her list of favorite things to do. Lori was an avid Kansas Jayhawk basketball fan. She loved and enjoyed her dogs, most of them "inherited" from her children. Lori was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia and often attended Wesleyan Church of Lamont, Kansas.



Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. Pastor Steve McVey of the Lamont Wesleyan Church will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lori's name to Emporia Friends of the Zoo or Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.



Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 20, 2019

