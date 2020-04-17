Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, Graveside Services for Loretta Nellie Boring, 95, Lawrence will be private. She died on Monday, April 14, 2020 at her home. She was a resident of Lawrence since 1958.
Loretta was born on April 15, 1924 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of Pete and Goldie Mae (Lynn) Meredith.
She was a member of the Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church and the Eagles Lodge.
She was a waitress at the Eldridge Hotel, Lawrence Country Club and the Sirloin Club.
She married Leslie C. Boring on January 14, 1952 in Pendleton, Oregon. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2010.
Survivors include her three sons, Phillip (Mary) Teeter, Bill (Connie) Boring, Paul (Jamie) Boring; 15 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and one brother, Fred Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Alberta Matuozyk.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 17, 2020