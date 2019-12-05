Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Eversmeyer. View Sign Service Information Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home 325 S Hickory Ottawa , KS 66067 (785)-242-3550 Graveside service 10:30 AM Highland Cemetery Ottawa , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Ann Eversmeyer, age 85, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away December 2, 2019, at Wellsville Retirement Community. She was born October 15, 1934 in rural Wellsville, KS, the daughter of Ralph W. Batdorf and Blanche (Fisher) Batdorf. Lois attended the Briles one room schoolhouse in Franklin County as a child. She graduated from Ottawa High School with the class of 1951 at the age of 16. She then attended Kansas State University for two years earning her teaching degree.



Lois taught for one year at Davey Rural School west of Ottawa after graduation. She then spent most of her life helping her husband Ray on the family farm. Lois also worked for Montgomery Ward in Lawrence, KS for fifteen years ad a bookkeeper. She also sold Avon for many years.



On June 20, 1953, Lois was united in marriage to Ray Eugene Eversmeyer at North Baptist Church in Ottawa. They shared sixty -three years of marriage until the death of Ray in 2016.



Lois was always a wife and mother first. She loved her family and it showed to everyone who knew her. Ray and Lois spent many summers in Utah hunting rocks and exploring the beautiful country. Lois also loved her trips to Branson and to Silver Dollar City.



She is survived by a daughter, Rayann Eversmeyer, Ottawa, KS; sister, Beth Chambers and her husband, Tom, Wellsville, KS; two nieces, Debbie Regier and her husband, Pat, Marie Stewart and her husband, Larry; and a nephew, Dean Chambers and his wife, Alexis.



Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Eversmeyer, her parents; and two infant daughters Joyce and Jane Eversmeyer.



Graveside funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday December 7, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Franklin County Cancer Foundation c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14 , Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through

Lois Ann Eversmeyer, age 85, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away December 2, 2019, at Wellsville Retirement Community. She was born October 15, 1934 in rural Wellsville, KS, the daughter of Ralph W. Batdorf and Blanche (Fisher) Batdorf. Lois attended the Briles one room schoolhouse in Franklin County as a child. She graduated from Ottawa High School with the class of 1951 at the age of 16. She then attended Kansas State University for two years earning her teaching degree.Lois taught for one year at Davey Rural School west of Ottawa after graduation. She then spent most of her life helping her husband Ray on the family farm. Lois also worked for Montgomery Ward in Lawrence, KS for fifteen years ad a bookkeeper. She also sold Avon for many years.On June 20, 1953, Lois was united in marriage to Ray Eugene Eversmeyer at North Baptist Church in Ottawa. They shared sixty -three years of marriage until the death of Ray in 2016.Lois was always a wife and mother first. She loved her family and it showed to everyone who knew her. Ray and Lois spent many summers in Utah hunting rocks and exploring the beautiful country. Lois also loved her trips to Branson and to Silver Dollar City.She is survived by a daughter, Rayann Eversmeyer, Ottawa, KS; sister, Beth Chambers and her husband, Tom, Wellsville, KS; two nieces, Debbie Regier and her husband, Pat, Marie Stewart and her husband, Larry; and a nephew, Dean Chambers and his wife, Alexis.Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Eversmeyer, her parents; and two infant daughters Joyce and Jane Eversmeyer.Graveside funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday December 7, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Franklin County Cancer Foundation c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14 , Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close