Funeral services for Lois J. Bannister, 85, Eudora, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel in Eudora, KS. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery. Lois passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Medicalodges Gardner in Gardner, KS.
Lois was born May 3, 1934, in Belen, New Mexico, the daughter of Ashby Elmo and Beulah Viola (Block) Clark.
She was a member of Gospel Fellowship Church in Grandview, MO.
She was an Administrative Assistant at an insurance publication.
She married Jack Warren Bannister June 7, 1958 in Kansas City, MO. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2010.
Survivors include her daughter, Lesli L. Eller, Gardner, KS; son, Charles P. Bannister and wife, Donna, Eudora; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Earl Clark, Richard Clark; and three sisters, Grace Allen, Ruth Clock, and Lorene Paige. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Clark and Jack Clark.
The family will greet friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lois' name to the and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World from May 29 to May 30, 2019