Lois Jean Adriance, age 91, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, at KU Medical Center, following a stroke. Lois was born April 28, 1927 in Kansas City, MO, to Albert and Laura Dreyer. She spent her childhood summers on the family farm in Turner, KS near the Kansas River, nurturing a lifelong love of gardening. She graduated from Northeast High School in KCMO in 1944, and later earned her degree in education from Baker University, where she was a cheerleader and member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. While at Baker, she met Keith Adriance; they married and moved to Paola, KS before settling in Wellsville, KS. She later continued her education at Emporia State University, obtaining a master's degree in library science in 1966 while raising four boys. She was a teacher and librarian at Spring Hill, Gardner, and Wellsville schools. She designed several school libraries, including the Wellsville High School Media Center. Following her teaching career, she was a consultant for the Northeast Kansas Library System for more than 20 years before retiring.



Lois was a reconciler and always ready to help those in need; respect for all people was the rule in her home. She was gracious to all she met, and devoted to her family. Her meticulous planning for family gatherings and holiday events was focused on bringing people together. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She loved having her sons and grandchildren around her, visiting and sharing stories. Lois was an accomplished artist. She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, painting, and bird watching. She and husband Don enjoyed traveling throughout Europe; they were avid ballroom dancers into her mid-eighties.



She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Dreyer, and mother, Laura Dreyer, two sisters, Alberta Brooks and Ann Stubbs, two brothers, Fred and Charles Dreyer, her first husband Keith Adriance, and second husband Wayne Mayo. She is survived by her husband Don Shoberg, four sons, Reid (Shelby), Alan (Debbie), Kyle (Marta), and Bryan (Chrissie) Adriance; nine grandchildren, Paul, Joel, Paige, Sarah, Sybil, Brooke, Erin, Whitney, and Andrew; and twelve great-grandchildren.



A visitation is planned for Aug. 3rd, at 2PM, at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence Public Library or the Lawrence Arts Center.

