L.J. "Jake" Spencer, 85, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be 12 pm May 21, 2019 at Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie. The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to the memorial service at the Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS, at 1:30pm following the memorial service.
Jake was born August 9, 1933 in Leavenworth, KS, the son of Charles and Josephine (Jordan) Spencer. He served in the U.S. Navy from August 1952- August 1956. He earned a bachelor's degree from South West Missouri State University in Industrial Technology. He was the owner of the Western Auto Store in Tonganoxie. He retired from management at Kenworth Truck Manufacturing in 1996 and retired as a mechanic from TWA in 1997. He was preceded in death by his wife Coleen (Looney) Spencer on March 28, 2013. He was an avid car collector and will be remembered for driving around in his old cars.
Survivors include; one son, Jay (Janet) Spencer, Tonganoxie, KS; one daughter, Coletta (Tom) Cooper, Lawrence, KS; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Crossroads Hospice.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 18, 2019