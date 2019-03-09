Linda McCly

Linda Sue McCoy, 72, of Eudora, KS, died March 7, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will be

in the Thunder Eagle Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 9, 2019
