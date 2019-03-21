Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lindquist. View Sign





She is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Mark Lindquist, who was always by her side, sons, William (Bill) Boswell and wife, Cheryl; John Boswell, and wife, Nikki; and grandchildren: Blake Boswell, Madison Boswell, Hunter Boswell, Camryn Boswell, and Cade Boswell.



Linda will be remembered for her warmth and humor; she was a beautiful light to all who knew her. Early in her career she worked at Statland Medical Group of Overland Park, Kansas, becoming an Office Manager until her retirement. She loved traveling with Mark to the National Parks, was a devout Kansas City Chiefs fan, and a loyal "Rock Chalk" Jayhawk.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to Activity Coordinator Mary Montgomery, Social Worker Stephanie Haviland and the fine staff at Brandon Woods at Alvamar.



In Lieu of a funeral service, Linda's wishes were to make her final resting place at Yellowstone National Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 21, 2019

