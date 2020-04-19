Private graveside service for Linda A. Clark, 64, Lawrence, will held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Linda died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 1, 1955 in Topeka, the daughter of Allan D. and Phyllis Ann (Peoples) Wall.
Linda attended Eskridge High School and graduated from Mission Valley High School in 1973. She worked at E and E Display Group until it closed then had a home cleaning business for 15 years. Linda was passionate about her kids and grandkids, crafts, having shown in many shows as Crafty Creations by Linda, the Aquahawks, and the Jayhawks. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
She married Jim Clark on Nov. 15, 1986, in Topeka. She was preceded in death by Jim in 2009 and her father in 2014.
Survivors include her girls Sarah A. (Aaron) Flickinger of Olathe, Heather L. Clark (Fiancé Skyler Malone) of Lawrence, mother Phyllis Ann Wall of Eskridge, brother Larry (Cindy) Wall of Topeka, sisters Lisa (Kenny) Cernich of Eskridge, Lois (Steve) Cheray of Topeka, grandchildren Eleanor and Wayland.
Memorials may be made to Harvesters or Autism Speaks in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044
Linda will be in state Sunday noon to 8pm at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
