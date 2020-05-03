Linda (Braman) Baird
Linda, age 72 passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on April 27, 2020.

Her and three siblings, Tammy Parker (Braman), Edward Braman and the late Alfred Seymour Braman III were born and raised in St. Joseph Missouri by their mother Goldie A. Braman & late father Alfred Braman Jr.

Her children; Shellee Baird, Windy Barnett, Eric Baird, Mathew Baird, Byron Baird, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren will deeply miss her.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 3, 2020.
