Lewis T. Johnston, age 89, of Deer River, MN, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Maplewoods Assisted Living, Deer River, MN.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Dr. Virginia "Ginny" Johnston; his children, Deborah (Daniel) Ramlow of Duluth, MN, Jeffrey (Jackie) Johnston of Waconia, MN and Elizabeth "Lisa" (Bill) Dorn of Grand Rapids, MN; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later dates at Christ Episcopal Church Grand Rapids and St. Peter's Episcopal Church Kansas City.
Memorials are preferred to Christ Episcopal Church, 520 N. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744 or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 100 East Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, MO.
Direct condolences to Ginny can be sent to Maplewoods PO Box 300 Deer River, MN 56636. Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 28, 2020