Letha Epperly Bush, 97, passed away on September 15, 2019, at Lyons, Kansas. Letha was born on November 20, 1921, in Joy, Illinois, the daughter of George Epperly and Jessie Ostrander Epperly Worth. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1939, and attended the University of Kansas. She married Granville M. Bush on January 31, 1943, in Kansas City. He died in 2000. Letha lived in Lyons, Kansas for 54 years and then moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 2003. She returned to Lyons in August of 2018. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons for over 54 years and associate member of the Allenspark Community Church of Allenspark, Colorado. She was member of Delta Gamma Sorority, PEO Chapter C, and the Ventura Club of Lawrence, Kansas. She was active in the Hilltop Guild, the Allenspark Area Club, and the Summer Residents Association of Estes Park, Colorado. She served on the Library Board of Lyons, Kansas for over 20 years.



Survivors are daughter, Helen Louise Frick (Bill), Austin, TX; sons, Granville M. "Scotty" Bush IV (Lynne), and John S. Bush, Sterling, KS; Grandchildren, Caroline Frick (Adam Brown), Austin, TX; C. William Frick (Bethany), Bethesda, MD; Kristen Bush (Jan Sinner), Berlin, Germany; Maren Bush (Daniel Pearce), New York, NY; Tom Bush (Caroline), Washington, D.C.; Meredith Bush, Denver, CO; Jack Bush, Kansas City; Great-Grandchildren, Katie Frick and Charlie Frick, Bethesda, MD; Will Page, Austin, TX.



A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Pioneer Ave., Lyons, on September 24, 2019, at 11:00 A.M.



Suggested memorials are to the Lyons Public Library, or the Dole Institute of Politics, University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, Kansas

