Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Flachsbarth. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary





Leland was born on January 20, 1940 in Atchison, KS, the son of Joseph Russell and Kathryn (Braun) Flachsbarth. He married the love of his life, Sandra Lee Lohr, on December 29, 1962 in Quincy, Illinois. She survives of the home. Other survivors include, Joel (Missy) Flachsbarth, Lance (Leslie) Flachsbarth, Heather (Guy Ornes) Flachsbarth, Brett (Annie) Flachsbarth, and Emily Flachsbarth; ten grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kyle, Kaylen, Kennedy, Joseph, Hadley, Audrey, Sydney, Molly and Emma; two sisters, Alnoma Flachsbarth, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kathleen (John) Puffer, West Chicago, IL.



Prior to retirement, Leland was a Radio Account Executive with KLWN/KLZR. While working for the radio, Leland became the color commentator for Lawrence High School Football, a position he truly loved.



He was a member of the K Club (KU football and basketball letterman), the Williams Fund, and a lifetime member of the KU Alumni Association. Leland enjoyed cheering on the Jayhawks and Lawrence High School Football. He especially loved spending time with and bragging about his grandchildren. Leland was also a proud graduate of Atchison High School and relished keeping in touch with classmates and attending reunions.



The family suggests memorials in his name to the American Diabetes Association and Immanuel Lutheran Youth and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Memorial services for Leland B. Flachsbarth, 80, Lawrence will be announced at a later date once the public gathering restrictions are lifted. Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lawrence. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Atchison, KS. Leland passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at LMH Health.Leland was born on January 20, 1940 in Atchison, KS, the son of Joseph Russell and Kathryn (Braun) Flachsbarth. He married the love of his life, Sandra Lee Lohr, on December 29, 1962 in Quincy, Illinois. She survives of the home. Other survivors include, Joel (Missy) Flachsbarth, Lance (Leslie) Flachsbarth, Heather (Guy Ornes) Flachsbarth, Brett (Annie) Flachsbarth, and Emily Flachsbarth; ten grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kyle, Kaylen, Kennedy, Joseph, Hadley, Audrey, Sydney, Molly and Emma; two sisters, Alnoma Flachsbarth, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kathleen (John) Puffer, West Chicago, IL.Prior to retirement, Leland was a Radio Account Executive with KLWN/KLZR. While working for the radio, Leland became the color commentator for Lawrence High School Football, a position he truly loved.He was a member of the K Club (KU football and basketball letterman), the Williams Fund, and a lifetime member of the KU Alumni Association. Leland enjoyed cheering on the Jayhawks and Lawrence High School Football. He especially loved spending time with and bragging about his grandchildren. Leland was also a proud graduate of Atchison High School and relished keeping in touch with classmates and attending reunions.The family suggests memorials in his name to the American Diabetes Association and Immanuel Lutheran Youth and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close