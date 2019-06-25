Lawrence E. "Larry" McLaughlin



Lawrence E. "Larry" McLaughlin passed away June 12, 2019 in Ft. Worth, Texas at the age of 67, after complications following laryngectomy surgery . Larry was born and raised in Great Bend, Kansas, was a member of the United States Army in 1971 and served in Germany for 18 months of his tour. Upon returning from military service Larry attended the University of Kansas and obtained a degree in Architecture. Larry lived in Arizona for several years before returning to Texas, where he worked for Jacobs Engineering. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Grace McLaughlin, and brother Don McLaughlin. Larry is survived by brothers Ken (Arlinda) McLaughlin of Pinedale, WY, Dan (Julie) McLaughlin of Olathe, KS, Pat (Lesley) McLaughlin of Overland Park, KS and sister Kathy (John) Rathbun of Lawrence, KS, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Donations can be made in Larry's name to the .

