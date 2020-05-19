Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, graveside services for Lawrence "Larry" H. James, 82, Lawrence, will be private. Larry passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Neuvant House of Lawrence.Larry was born March 29, 1938, the son of Floyd and Charlene (Rhode) James.Larry owned and operated Larry's Auto Supply in Lawrence for 32 years.He married Mary Alice Speicher on August 22, 1958 in Lawrence, Kansas.Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice, children; Ronda (Jeff) Riner, Randy (Robyn) James, Rachelle Vigna, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Leslie and Wavy James.Larry will be Lying-in state on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 8:00 ~ 6:00 pm at Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.The family suggests memorials in his name to The Masonic Lodge of Lawrence and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.