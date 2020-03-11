Father Lawrence D. Albertson, 81, of Lawrence, KS, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Visitation will start at 9:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM Friday, March 13, at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 22779 Metcalf Rd., Bucyrus, KS 66013. Burial at Queen of the Holy Rosary, Wea, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Church.
Father Larry was born December 5, 1938, in Parsons, KS to Orville and Frances (Giefer) Albertson. He went to Precious Blood Seminary in Canton, OH and Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, and Campus Ministry-Fordham University, NY. He served in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas at St Johns, Lawrence KS. Holy Name, Topeka KS. Church of the Ascension, Overland Park, KS. Queen of the Holy Rosary, Wea, KS. Father Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jerry J. Albertson. Condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 11, 2020