Lavern S. Brown, 88, passed away in rural Barton County on January 29, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1931, at Sitka, Kan., to Wilbur W. & Katherine (Breit) Brown. He married Ruby Schultz on August 25, 1954, at Sitka. She survives.



A Great Bend resident since 1965, Lavern previously lived in Liberal and Protection. He loved the oil and gas industry and was an oil producer and worked for Parrish Corporation & Vess Oil Corporation over the last 50 years, and co-owned L&R Oil alongside his wife Ruby. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He loved sports, especially Notre Dame football and KU volleyball and basketball. Lavern was a self-made man and hard worker but devoted his time to being a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.



Survivors include, his wife Ruby Brown of the home; a son, Tom Brown and wife Shari of Great Bend; a daughter, Pamela Bechard and husband Raymond of Lawrence; two brothers, Leon Brown and wife Lois of Colwich and Melvin Brown and wife Judy of Ashland; two grandchildren, Ashley Henkleman and husband Erik and Brennan Bechard and wife Danielle; and four great grandchildren, Evie, Hutch, Mason Jane and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Alfred Brown, Robert Brown and Victor Brown; and four sisters, Josephine Pfeifer, Mary Stegman, Geraldine Hoffman and Vivian White.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Louis Trung Dinh Hoang presiding. Interment will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Family Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.



Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home: 1425 Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas, 67530

