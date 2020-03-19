Arrangements for Larry Arthur Tuckel, 75, Lawrence, are pending at this time.
Mr. Tuckel died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his daughter's home in Linwood, Kansas.
He was born December 23, 1944, in Lawrence, the son of Ernest A. and Opal Mae Dietz Tuckel. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1962. He has been a lifetime resident of Douglas County.
Mr. Tuckel served in the Army National Guard and worked as a farmer.
He is survived by his wife LaCreisha Harris Tuckel of the home; daughter, Tomi Tuckel and husband John Bumgarner of Linwood; son, Matt Tuckel and wife Penny Strasser Tuckel of Lawrence; stepson, Hayden Elijah Newton of Lawrence; sister, Virginia Hare of Prairie Village; brothers, Terry Tuckel of Lawrence, and David Tuckel of Lawrence; grandchildren, Kali Jacobson, Karsen Jacobson, Kaden Jacobson, Eve Tuckel, Eli Tuckel, and Oliver Tuckel.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Visiting Nurses, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 19, 2020