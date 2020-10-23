Larry W. Smith, 83, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.
The family will receive friends Sunday October 25, 2020 6-8pm at the Tonganoxie Christian Church. Funeral service and burial will be private.
Larry was born April 28, 1937 in Kansas City, the son of J. Henry and Bessie Mae (Green) Smith. He was united in marriage to Kathleen (Miner) Smith on March 18, 1957. She preceded him in death on September 16, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dale Smith. Larry graduated Jarbalo High School in 1955, and attended a year of Bible College in San Antonio, TX. He worked as the Chief of Police in Tonganoxie from 1974-1991. He was later the director of the Leavenworth County Juvenile Detention Center, and the Security for the Leavenworth County Courthouse. He was a member of the Tonganoxie Christian Church, the KPOA Kansas Peace Officers Association, and the KJOA Kansas Juvenile Officers Association.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Smith, Basehor, KS, Tim (Kathleen) Smith, Tonganoxie; one sister, Janet Strang, Valley Falls, KS; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial donations to the Tonganoxie Christian Church (Better Together Fund) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.