Laird Noller
1937 - 2020
Laird G. Noller passed away at his home in La Jolla, California on August 22, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Born January 8, 1937 in Topeka, Kan. to O. Willard Noller and Martha Jean Laughead, he graduated from Washburn Rural High School in Topeka, and attended the University of Kansas as a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Laird Noller was a lifelong car dealer. He began his career at Mosby-Mack Motor Company in Topeka and eventually partnered with his father to purchase the dealership from Herb Mack. The new dealership - Noller Motors - was founded in 1960 and is still in operation today as Laird Noller Ford. In 1968, he purchased the Lincoln-Mercury dealership, also still in operation as Laird Noller Mazda-Hyundai - Genesis in Topeka. He later expanded his business to neighboring Lawrence, Kan. with Laird Noller Automotive.

Throughout his career he also owned dealerships in Kansas City and Hutchinson, Kan., as well as Sand Springs, Okla. He was honored as one of the top Ford dealers in North America for sales and service. He was most recently Chairman of the Board of Noller Automotive Group.

He was a former board member of First National Bank, Topeka, and Fourth Financial Corp., Wichita, Kan. He served on the board of Security Benefit Group and the Kansas University Athletic Corporation. He was a civic leader in Topeka chairing the Topeka Cancer Crusade and serving on the Chamber of Commerce board. He was a longtime supporter of the Lawrence community, the University of Kansas as well as Washburn University in Topeka.

He is survived by his wife Karleen G. Noller, La Jolla, Calif.; sister Marilyn Wilbur (John), Salem, Ore.; sons: Barry Noller (Joan), Longmont, Colo., Steve Noller (Katie), Whitefish, Mont.; and Tugg Snowbarger (Christopher) San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren: Jordan Noller (Lucas), Joe Noller (Katie), Sara Noller, Calli Noller Hilanthom (Peter), Alexandra Noller Wallace (Christian), and Molli Noller; and great-grandchildren: Scotlyn Noller, Milo Noller, Leo Hilanthom, Eleanor Wallace and Rosie Wallace.

There will be no public services.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
