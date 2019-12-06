Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirkland Smith. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Funeral service 10:00 AM Heritage Baptist Church Lawrence , KS View Map Graveside service Following Services Rosehill Cemetery Perry , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kirkland "Kirk" George



He graduated from Longford Highschool in 1973, and from Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, MO in 1978, and completed a Pastor's Refresher course at Hyles-Anderson College in Hammond, IN in 1983.



Kirkland pastored a church near Nevada, Missouri in 1978. From 1979 to 1982, he pastored Baptist churches in Goodland and in Hiawatha, KS. In 1983, he started Victory Baptist in Lawrence, KS.



From 1986 to present he was a self-employed remodeling contractor and handyman. He also farmed in Ottawa in 1990-2017. He has been a faithful member and deacon of Heritage Baptist Church in Lawrence, KS for the past 25 years.



Loved ones remaining include his wife, Raylene of the home, and his ten children, Joy Smith, Perry, KS, Sarah Smith, Lawrence, KS, Barnabas Smith, (Ashlie), Perry, KS, Faith Painter (Jonathan), Lincoln, NE, Delight Diehl (David), Panama City, Panama, Benjamin Smith (Lindsay), Uganda, Africa, Samuel Smith (Katie), Ottawa, KS, David Smith, (Katy Jo), Perry, KS, Melody Lynch (Daniel), Collinsville, IL, Royal Smith (Ana), Lawrence, KS; 25 grandchildren; a sister, Maxine Thorne (Gary), and brother, Timothy Smith.



The family will greet friends from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Heritage Baptist Church in Lawrence, KS. A graveside service will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Perry, KS.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church for church land for missionary work in Uganda, Africa, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



