Kimberly Ann Towns, age 57 of Baldwin City, KS, passed away May 23, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital with her husband and son at her side, and her mother and cousin David nearby. She fought a very brief but incredibly brave battle with cancer. She was born in Ottawa, KS, August 5, 1962 daughter of Vincent Lee Bulgarelli and Shirley Ann (Mason) Bulgarelli.
Kimberly grew up in Ottawa graduating from Ottawa High School in 1980. She then graduated from Garden City Community College, Garden City, KS, with an Associate's Degree in Cosmetology.
On July 26, 1982, Kimberly was united in marriage to Donald Towns II in Miami, OK. They shared thirty-seven fun-filled and loving years of marriage.
She worked as a hairdresser in Garden City, KS and then at J.C. Penney in Lawrence, KS until taking a job at Cottonwood Incorporated in April 1988 where she remained for thirty-two years.
Kim loved her family more than anything in the entire world. She was happiest when she was with her husband, which was most of the time. Her Mom and Son could expect phone calls every day if for no other reason than to check-in and say she loved them. She e-mailed and texted with her son every day, from morning to night. She attended every Memorial Day family reunion in Chippewa Hills where she loved catching up with extended family. Throughout the years she hosted many holidays that involved cooking, playing games, and making arts and crafts. She always made sure everyone had a place to go for the holidays.
A kid at heart, Kim enjoyed laughing, joking, and teasing. Zac's friends growing up always enjoyed her sense of humor and fun nature. She never said no to a little bling in her wardrobe and was proud of that fact that she always looked and acted younger than her actual age. She loved sunny summer days when she could spend hours with her family at the lake or poolside at her house.
Kim was looking forward to retiring soon to spend more time with her family. She was especially excited to be a grandma to granddaughter River Julianna Towns. Kim had already decorated a room for River at home, and was hoping to share TV shows from her own childhood including The Brady Bunch and I Love Lucy.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Donnie Towns, Baldwin City, KS; her son, Zachary Ryan Towns and his wife, Hannah (Harris), and their daughter River, Lawrence, KS; her mother Shirley Bulgarelli, Ottawa, KS; a brother Vince Bulgarelli; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kimberly is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Lee Bulgarelli whose passing in January 2020 deeply impacted her; She was also preceded in death by her grandparents; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Cottonwood, Inc. in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006. Condolences may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com
