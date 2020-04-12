Kerry Bowen Scheffler passed away April 4, 2020 following a long struggle with diabetes. Kerry was born August 13, 1970 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her brother Ted O. Bowen. She is survived by her husband Ryan Scheffler of Kansas City, Kansas, her twin sons Jacob Bryant and Kieran Bryant, her brother Kevin Bowen of Orlando, Florida and her parents Curtis & Joan Bowen of Dunnellon, Florida. Kerry practiced social work in the Kansas City area. She grew up in Raymore, Mo. and graduated from Raymore Peculiar High School. She graduated from Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas with a BA and MSW degree in Social Work. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kind and gentle manner and for her sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew her. A service is planned for later this summer.

