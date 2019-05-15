Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Kenny Ray Reasoner, 73, Lawrence, will be 10:00am Saturday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.



Kenny died Monday, May 13, 2019, at LMH Health.



He was born April 4, 1946 in Columbus, Kansas, the son of Richard Carl and Waldene Estelle Hubbard Reasoner. Kenny grew up in rural Galesburg, Kansas, Wichita, Kansas, and Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1965. He went on to receive training as a licensed electrician.



He married the love of his life, Doris Irene Leahew, July 1, 1968 in Cherryvale, Kansas. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past year. She survives of the home.



Kenny and Doris moved to Lawrence in 1977.



Kenny worked as an electrician and former Assistant BA when he retired May 1, 2001 from IBEW #226 in Topeka after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking, bird watching, and photography.



He is also survived by his children, Lori Reasoner of Lawrence, Kansas, Chris Reasoner and wife Stacey of Lawrence, Kansas, and Dawn Richardson and husband Dennis of Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister, Dixie Tucker and husband Ken of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; brother, Larry Reasoner of Buxton, Kansas; uncle, Norman Hubbard and wife Wanda of LaGrange, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; grandchildren, Joe and Abby Reasoner, Justin Lake, and Nathan Wise; and his beloved dog Missy.



Friends may call from 9:00am-8:00pm Friday at the funeral home, where the family will receive them from 6:00pm-7:30pm Friday.



The family suggests memorial contributions to Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, memo: Kenny Reasoner memorial, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Even in death Kenny was a giving man, his organs were donated to those in need.



Condolences may be sent at



Funeral services for Kenny Ray Reasoner, 73, Lawrence, will be 10:00am Saturday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.Kenny died Monday, May 13, 2019, at LMH Health.He was born April 4, 1946 in Columbus, Kansas, the son of Richard Carl and Waldene Estelle Hubbard Reasoner. Kenny grew up in rural Galesburg, Kansas, Wichita, Kansas, and Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1965. He went on to receive training as a licensed electrician.He married the love of his life, Doris Irene Leahew, July 1, 1968 in Cherryvale, Kansas. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past year. She survives of the home.Kenny and Doris moved to Lawrence in 1977.Kenny worked as an electrician and former Assistant BA when he retired May 1, 2001 from IBEW #226 in Topeka after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking, bird watching, and photography.He is also survived by his children, Lori Reasoner of Lawrence, Kansas, Chris Reasoner and wife Stacey of Lawrence, Kansas, and Dawn Richardson and husband Dennis of Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister, Dixie Tucker and husband Ken of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; brother, Larry Reasoner of Buxton, Kansas; uncle, Norman Hubbard and wife Wanda of LaGrange, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; grandchildren, Joe and Abby Reasoner, Justin Lake, and Nathan Wise; and his beloved dog Missy.Friends may call from 9:00am-8:00pm Friday at the funeral home, where the family will receive them from 6:00pm-7:30pm Friday.The family suggests memorial contributions to Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, memo: Kenny Reasoner memorial, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.Even in death Kenny was a giving man, his organs were donated to those in need.Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World from May 15 to May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close