Kenneth J. "Bud" Jennings died peacefully June 20, 2019 at Brandon Woods at Alvamar at the age of 89. Bud was a lifelong resident of Lawrence. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruby Bechtold, on November 8, 1949 and they walked hand-in-hand through this world until her death in 2006.
Bud was a proud, decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War where he suffered disabilities in the conflict at the Chosin Reservoir. Upon his discharge, he began a career in flooring that in 1962 became a family business including Ruby and their sons.
Bud was an avid Jayhawk fan. In addition to rarely missing a football or basketball game, he spent much of his lifetime collecting an amazing assortment of over 1000 rare and unusual Jayhawks that became the core of the "Jayhawks at The Kansas Union" now on permanent display.
Bud is survived by a sister, Darlene (Bill) Pivonka of Overland Park, KS, two sons, Tom (Michelle) and Jerry, both of Lawrence, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, a Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. followed by visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 6001 Bob Billings Pkwy, Lawrence, KS 66049 with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's name to Corpus Christi Catholic School or Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th St., Lawrence, KS 66044. The family would especially like to thank the staffs at Brandon Woods and Lawrence Visiting Nurses Hospice for the compassionate care Bud received.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World from June 22 to June 23, 2019