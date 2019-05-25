Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth (Ken) Wehmeyer, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully, entering heaven on May 22, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on July 30, 1927, in rural Blairstown, Missouri.



Ken grew up on the family farm in the Blairstown area and graduated from Blairstown High School in 1945. Ken married Lena Rose (Rosie) McCalmon in 1948 in Mound City, Missouri.



Ken was a member of and enjoyed attendance and fellowship at the Westside Presbyterian Church in Lawrence. Ken and Rosie also attended and supported the First United Methodist Church of Mission, Texas where the couple lived during the winter months.



In the early 1960's the family moved from their homeland of Missouri, to Kansas where Ken farmed and raised cattle. Many years later, Ken's interests lead him to employment at Hallmark Cards, where he enjoyed working in maintenance as a machinist. Ken retired, after more than a decade of employment to enjoy traveling, crossword puzzles, word games and spending time with family and friends.



Ken is survived by his daughter Marcella (Warren) Renken, Houston, Texas; son Mark (Dr. Connie) Wehmeyer, Mission Kansas; daughter Marlene (Kermit) Williams, Lawrence; Gigi (Dr. Michael) Boggan, Kingsport, Tennessee. Grandchildren: Kimi Gonzales, Tyler Renken, Rayna Williams, Erin Davis, RaeAnn Handshy, Jodie Vickers, Hillary Ballinger, Angela Williams, Laura Southard, Joshua Boggan, and Zachary Boggan, in addition to his 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Marjorie Wehmeyer-Rector of Raytown, Missouri and Vivian Irene Wehmeyer-Kilgore of Independence, Missouri.



Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lena Rose (Rosie) McCalmon, his parents, Glenn P. and Mildred Irene Wehmeyer, and his grandson, Matthew Boggan.



A celebration of life will be held at Westside Presbyterian Church, 1024 Kasold Drive, Lawrence, Kansas, May 26, 2019 at 2:00, with fellowship following. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Ken's honor, to Westside Presbyterian Church.

Kenneth (Ken) Wehmeyer, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully, entering heaven on May 22, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on July 30, 1927, in rural Blairstown, Missouri.Ken grew up on the family farm in the Blairstown area and graduated from Blairstown High School in 1945. Ken married Lena Rose (Rosie) McCalmon in 1948 in Mound City, Missouri.Ken was a member of and enjoyed attendance and fellowship at the Westside Presbyterian Church in Lawrence. Ken and Rosie also attended and supported the First United Methodist Church of Mission, Texas where the couple lived during the winter months.In the early 1960's the family moved from their homeland of Missouri, to Kansas where Ken farmed and raised cattle. Many years later, Ken's interests lead him to employment at Hallmark Cards, where he enjoyed working in maintenance as a machinist. Ken retired, after more than a decade of employment to enjoy traveling, crossword puzzles, word games and spending time with family and friends.Ken is survived by his daughter Marcella (Warren) Renken, Houston, Texas; son Mark (Dr. Connie) Wehmeyer, Mission Kansas; daughter Marlene (Kermit) Williams, Lawrence; Gigi (Dr. Michael) Boggan, Kingsport, Tennessee. Grandchildren: Kimi Gonzales, Tyler Renken, Rayna Williams, Erin Davis, RaeAnn Handshy, Jodie Vickers, Hillary Ballinger, Angela Williams, Laura Southard, Joshua Boggan, and Zachary Boggan, in addition to his 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Marjorie Wehmeyer-Rector of Raytown, Missouri and Vivian Irene Wehmeyer-Kilgore of Independence, Missouri.Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lena Rose (Rosie) McCalmon, his parents, Glenn P. and Mildred Irene Wehmeyer, and his grandson, Matthew Boggan.A celebration of life will be held at Westside Presbyterian Church, 1024 Kasold Drive, Lawrence, Kansas, May 26, 2019 at 2:00, with fellowship following. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Ken's honor, to Westside Presbyterian Church. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close