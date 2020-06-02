Kenneth W. Barnes (Ken), 71, Havensville, KS died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS.



Ken was born June 26, 1948, at Holton, KS the eldest son of Dale and Maurene (Biester) Barnes. He was a 1966 graduate of Soldier Rural High School.



Ken served in the US Air Force as a jet engine mechanic with the 23 Combat Support Group in Guam during the Vietnam War. After his years in the Air Force Ken drove a truck for UPS, a school bus for USD 322, owned and operated Ken's Place in Havensville, and was a self-employed truck driver for over 30 years.



Survivors include his wife of over 18 years, Waunita Barnes; two sons from a previous marriage, Cole and Wyatt Barnes of Lawrence, KS; his mother, Maurene Barnes of Onaga, KS; a brother Raynard Barnes of Topeka, KS; a sister Gail Brenner of Soldier, KS; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his father Dale Barnes in July, 2008.



Cremation by Midwest Cremation Society. Burial will be at Soldier Cemetery.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions a celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store