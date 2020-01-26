Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Wood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A baby girl born on January 20, 1977 to Ellis and Gaye Livingston Bryant in Kansas City, KS, grew up to become a loving mom and inspiring dedicated professional woman who spread joy with her quirkiness.



Kelly spent her early years in Lawrence, KS, where she experienced the love of family and friends. While in grade school her family, including three siblings, relocated to Springfield, MO, area. She moved several times but settled in Harrison, AR to raise her two children, Gavin and Madyson. She was an inspiring and loving mom who made every e?ort to welcome all who came to her home. She helped her children to grow to be caring and compassionate person.



When Madyson was 6, Kelly became a volunteer Girl Scout Troop leader. She continued as a troop leader through Madyson's graduation from High School.



Girl Scouts provided an outlet for her artistic and creative side which then led to to a professional association with the Girl Scouts when she became the Membership Director for Girl Scouts Diamonds of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. She traveled the state of Arkansas recruiting volunteers to become Troop Leaders. She organized workshops so that the women could learn what Girl Scouts was about and to inspire leaders to be passionate about their calling. She became famous not only for for her rendition of the "Moose Song", but also for her ability to inspire and motivate everyone she knew.



Kelly was quirky in every sense of the word; she loved to make people smile and have fun. She found pleasure and excitement in the most mundane of things. One of her great joys was to go into a Thrift Store or Flea Market to look for unusual things. Hats were favorites as she tried them on and posed for a picture which she shared. Any day was a great day for her if she made someone happy or she could sing a happy song.



This beautiful lady passed from this life on this date, January 26, 2019, in Little Rock, AR. The candles lit for her the following Monday burned at Girl Scout meetings throughout the state. They burn still in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Her spirit lives on in the lives she has touched.

