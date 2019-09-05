Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Thompson. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Keith A. Thompson passed away at his home on August 12th, 2019 after losing a 4 year battle with Als. He approached his Als diagnosis with bravery and a scientific mind .



Born to Warren Thompson and Doris Thompson in Pratt Kansas November 13 1954 Keith grew up in both Garden City and Lawrence Kansas with his Six Sisters in a little Gold house on Ridge Court street. He was an excellent student, musician, singer and an outstanding gymnast.



Keith graduated from Lawrence High School then attended K-State University on a gymnastics Scholarship.



He continued his studies at DeVry and got a degree from Baker University



Keith worked at King radio and also worked for many years in the family furniture business at Thompson Furniture in downtown Lawrence. after our father passed away in 1979 Keith helped to keep the family business going…Keith and his young family moved to Dallas in the early 80s and started a business called the outdoor play company. Keith had an entrepreneurial spirit. And over the years worked in many facets of the construction industry from high End residential to commercial projects. During his time in Houston he traveled extensively with his sister Lisa and sometimes his mother Doris Thompson. Keith spent time in Guadalajara Mexico learning Spanish at a Spanish language school… He traveled to England, Ireland Scotland, and France. For the past 10 years Keith worked for the Thomas Company drafting plans and installing storage systems and various other structures in warehouses. He traveled across the U.S. in the course of his job. He loved exploring U.S. towns big and small. Keith was an incredibly kind person. In his final year he would visit neighbors in his wheelchair and always tried to make a difference in their lives. He would say they are lonely I am going to stop by to make sure they are ok or he would pay for a maid to clean a home when the occupant was too sick to clean. Keith was observant, had a sharp mind a kind heart. He was always interested in learning.



He enjoyed being a dad, brother, son, uncle, cousin, and being a grandparent. He loved coaching his kids and their teams in baseball, soccer and basketball. He had a beautiful singing voice, singing for the Civic Choir, many weddings and jamming with his friends. He taught himself how to work with stained glass and weld. For many years at Christmas he would give family members amazing stained glass items including boxes, churches complete with lighting.



Keith was preceded in death by his father Warren Thompson and a sister Gayle Schrader, He is survived by his mother, Doris Thompson, daughter Audrey Gedera, son Matthew Thompson, grandson Jordan Petry, granddaughters Emmy and Ave Thompson, sisters Carol Supancic, Tracy Lengfellner , Michelle Myers Lisa Thompson, Joyce Burns, and many nieces and a nephew.



Keith's Memorial will be held at Rumsey Yost Funeral Home at



601 Indiana St. Lawrence, Kansas 66049 on Saturday September 7th from 12-2pm



Donations may be made in care of Rumsey Yost Funeral Home.

