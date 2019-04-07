Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Mueller. View Sign

Kathryn (Kay) E. Mueller, 78, of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of Sudbury, Mass., Geneva, Switzerland, and Munich, Germany, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2019, after surviving pancreatic cancer for more than a decade. Born on February 4, 1941, in Bartlesville, Okla., she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Wolfgang H. Mueller of Lautlingen, Germany, in 2003.



Kay was a 1959 graduate of Bartlesville College High School. She began her undergraduate education at Lindenwood College, Mo. After two years, she transferred to the University of Kansas and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History in 1963. Pursuing an interest in the arts and anatomy, she moved to Boston to attend the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Medical Illustration. She worked in Philadelphia before returning to Boston to work for Dr. Samuel Schuster at Children's Hospital. Kay met Wolfgang in Boston, and they wed on November 27, 1971, in Germany.



Kay was a loving mother, a passionate quilter, and an avid gardener. She was also a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She made deep and meaningful connections and friendships everywhere she lived.



She is survived by her three daughters, Christine Mueller Gupta (Pankaj) of New Delhi, India; Caroline M.



The family wishes to thank those who have reached out from far and near. Your friendship and emotional support throughout Kay's life has been invaluable. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on April 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Danforth Chapel on the University of Kansas campus. A remembrance gathering in the Boston area will be held in May.



The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Massachusetts General Hospital, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund for Dr. Theodore Hong, in honor of Kathryn Mueller. Contributions may be mailed either to Warren-McElwain Mortuary (120 West 13th Street, Lawrence, Kan. 66044) or the Massachusetts General Hospital (Meagan Coons, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, Mass. 02114-1101).



For more information, or to post condolences, please visit warrenmcelwain.com



